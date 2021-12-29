Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main content
This evening in Moline: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

