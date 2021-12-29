This evening in Moline: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in the forecast for Eastern Iowa today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 42-degree low is foreca…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tod…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. A 21-degree low is for…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of s…
Historically long stretches of record-breaking ocean heat and loss of sea ice have fundamentally changed the North Pacific and Arctic ocean ecosystem.