Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

