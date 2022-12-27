 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Moline will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

