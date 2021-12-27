Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 28F. NW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Are you eagerly awaiting the first snow of the season, or is that something you dread each year? However you feel about the white stuff, here’s a look at the Top 10 biggest snowfalls in Illinois history.
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. A 42-degree low is foreca…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Extended periods of rain are most likely found in locations where mountains are near oceans.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see a mix of s…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28…