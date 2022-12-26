Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Generally fair. Low 3F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.