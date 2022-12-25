 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Moline: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News