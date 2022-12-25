Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 11F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.