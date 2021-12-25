Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
