Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear. Low -2F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.