Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Mostly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.