This evening in Moline: Windy with mostly cloudy skies. Low -7F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at . A -1-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Moline, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
Temperatures will be going up thanks to a warm front, but not for long. A cold front will cool things right back down. Chance of snow with both fronts. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Still a chance for snow today, but it all looks to come to an end by Friday night. Temperatures will continue to drop though and breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Partly clou…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Partly clo…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle win…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 17 degrees is today's low. Moline could see periods of brisk winds…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Moline could see periods of brisk w…