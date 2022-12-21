 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Occasional snow showers. Low 13F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -6 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

