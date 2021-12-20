 Skip to main content
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

