Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

