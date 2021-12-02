 Skip to main content
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

