This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be going up thanks to a warm front, but not for long. A cold front will cool things right back down. Chance of snow with both fronts. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms are likely this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. A Wind Advisory is also in effect from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Full details here.
Cold and windy today with off and on snow. Snow showers still in the forecast for Friday as well. Find out when snow is most likely, how much will fall, and how cold it will feel here.
Still a chance for snow today, but it all looks to come to an end by Friday night. Temperatures will continue to drop though and breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get here.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Partly clo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Pl…
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. There is only a 2…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Moline could see periods of brisk w…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 17 degrees is today's low. Moline could see periods of brisk winds…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tempera…