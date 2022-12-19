 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

