For the drive home in Moline: Clear. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Moline will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Moline's evening forecast: Windy with clearing skies after some evening rain. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wi…
Moline will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28…
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
- Updated
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.