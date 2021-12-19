 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by DuTrac Community Credit Union
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Clear. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Moline will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News