This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms are likely this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. A Wind Advisory is also in effect from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Full details here.
Cold and windy today with off and on snow. Snow showers still in the forecast for Friday as well. Find out when snow is most likely, how much will fall, and how cold it will feel here.
Still a chance for snow today, but it all looks to come to an end by Friday night. Temperatures will continue to drop though and breezy conditions will make it feel worse. See how cold it will get here.
