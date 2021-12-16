This evening in Moline: Generally fair. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
One person has died as a powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.