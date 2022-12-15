Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 21-degree low is forecasted. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.