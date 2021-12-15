Moline's evening forecast: Windy with clearing skies after some evening rain. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
