 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Windy with clearing skies after some evening rain. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News