Moline's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. It will be a cold day in Moline Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out by the evening, rain is coming back for Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms are likely this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. A Wind Advisory is also in effect from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Full details here.
