Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

