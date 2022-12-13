This evening in Moline: Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Scattered showers today, especially this morning. Though we'll dry out by the evening, rain is coming back for Saturday. When's the best chance and how long will it stick around? Full details here.
Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms are likely this afternoon and evening as a warm front works over us. A Wind Advisory is also in effect from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. Full details here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. …
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Pl…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. …
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.