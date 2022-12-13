Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.