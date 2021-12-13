Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 21-degree low is forecaste…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies to…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly …
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 21F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will b…
This evening in Moline: A steady rain early tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow late. Windy at times. Low 32F. WSW winds at 10 to…