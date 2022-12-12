Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Tuesday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
