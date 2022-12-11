 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Moline will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

