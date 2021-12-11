 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News