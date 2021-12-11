This evening in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Moline folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
