Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: A steady rain early tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow late. Windy at times. Low 32F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

