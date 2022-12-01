For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Isolated showers and above normal temperatures today. Get ready for a big cool down for Wednesday though. Find out how cold it's going to get and what it's going to feel like in our updated forecast.
Not only are temperatures going to be below normal Wednesday, but very windy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out how cold it will get tonight and what's expected for Thursday here.
