Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Moline area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.