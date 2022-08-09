Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from WED 10:25 AM CDT until FRI 5:31 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.