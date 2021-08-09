This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 105.79. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. It's like…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Par…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. …
Moline's evening forecast: Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 deg…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Lookin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect period…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Moline folks should be prepared for …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear ski…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It …