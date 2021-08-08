Moline's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
