Moline's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
