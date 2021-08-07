This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Moline folks should be prepared fo…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. There is a…
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Par…
This evening in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Moline folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. …
This evening's outlook for Moline: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Lookin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect period…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Moline folks should be prepared for …