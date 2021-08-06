Moline's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
