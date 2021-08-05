This evening's outlook for Moline: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
