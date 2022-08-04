This evening in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front finishes working across the state, cooler temperatures with scattered showers and storms are expected. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out for the Quad Cities. Full details here.
Many in Iowa are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. See how hot it's going to feel and get the latest on the severe weather threat in our updated forecast.
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Here's the latest information.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
Pretty pleasant conditions today, but the heat and humidity are going up for Friday. Track the temperatures and find out when rain will return to Iowa in our updated forecast.
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 de…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It shoul…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The …