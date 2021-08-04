Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
