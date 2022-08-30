This evening's outlook for Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
