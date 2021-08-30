Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

 Skip to main content
This evening in Moline: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Tuesday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

