This evening in Moline: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Tuesday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of rain …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings o…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Part…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening in Moline: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The f…
Moline's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43% chance of rain in the …