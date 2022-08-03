Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.