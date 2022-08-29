Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.