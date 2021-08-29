Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Monday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings o…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of rain …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening in Moline: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The f…
Moline's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It …