Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Monday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

Local Weather

