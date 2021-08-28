This evening in Moline: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
