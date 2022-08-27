This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance of rain is expected tonight. The chance continues on Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
The peak of the activity has passed, but as a cold front works over us today, isolated showers and storms will still be around. Find out when our best chance of rain is and when it will all end here.
Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when our rain chance begins and when activity will peak here.
Fog in spots early this morning, but it will be nice this afternoon. Dry tonight, but the chance of showers is coming back for Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our weather update.
As a cold front works over us, rain is still likely today. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in a couple of spots. Get all the details on today and a preview of Sunday in our updated forecast.
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.