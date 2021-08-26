Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
