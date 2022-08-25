For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
