Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
As a cold front works over us, rain is still likely today. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in a couple of spots. Get all the details on today and a preview of Sunday in our updated forecast.
Mostly sunny Thursday in the Quad Cities. A little rain could return late tonight, but the better chance for showers and storms is Friday. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
A few showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance of rain is expected tonight. The chance continues on Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Fog in spots early this morning, but it will be nice this afternoon. Dry tonight, but the chance of showers is coming back for Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our weather update.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expect…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…
It's looking like a very pleasant day in and around the Quad Cities! How long will it stay nice though? Find out when we could see rain again in our updated forecast.