Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.