Moline's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93.09. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
