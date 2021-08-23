This evening in Moline: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 102.72. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
